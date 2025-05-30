Winger is Worthing FC’s first signing of summer
The 27-year-old former Lewes FC winger joins having played the final two months of last season for Hornchurch.
A powerful and direct forward player, who is comfortable operating on the wing or in central areas, his eye for goal and ball carrying abilities have caught the eye of Chris Agutter over several years.
The Rebels boss told the Worthing website: “I’m very happy to welcome Razz to Woodside Road – an incredibly talented player who I’ve admired for some time – I have no doubt that he will get fans off their seats and give them plenty to be excited about”.
“Most importantly, Razz is hungry to climb and has a football-first mentality, he wants to work hard and progress in the game and recognises Worthing FC can give him the best platform to do that”.
De-Graft spent two seasons at Lewes, where he became a fan favourite. His 14 goals for the Rooks in 2022-23 earned him a move to Maidstone United but his time at the Gallagher Stadium was shortlived after finding playing time hard to come by, although he did manage a goal against Worthing during his spell.
A January move to Aveley followed, who he helped to a 7th place finish and a place in the National League South play-offs where they eventually lost to his former club, Maidstone United at the eliminator phase.
It is understood Worthing are close to announcing two more new faces. One could be midfielder Matt Burgess, who Bognor Regis Town FC said earlier this week was ‘poised’ to join the Rebels.
Signings come as Worthing continue talks with nine of last season’s squad about another year at Woodside Road – having already agreed new terms with six of the 2024-25 squad, with defender Joe Cook having already been on a contract lasting until 2026.
Danny Cashman is moving on while six others have been released and Joe Partington has retired.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.