Razzaq Coleman De-Graft is Worthing FC’s first new signing of the summer – and he’s set to be followed in through the Woodside Road entrance by two more new recruits soon.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old former Lewes FC winger joins having played the final two months of last season for Hornchurch.

A powerful and direct forward player, who is comfortable operating on the wing or in central areas, his eye for goal and ball carrying abilities have caught the eye of Chris Agutter over several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rebels boss told the Worthing website: “I’m very happy to welcome Razz to Woodside Road – an incredibly talented player who I’ve admired for some time – I have no doubt that he will get fans off their seats and give them plenty to be excited about”.

Razzaq Coleman De-Graft | Image via Worthing FC

“Most importantly, Razz is hungry to climb and has a football-first mentality, he wants to work hard and progress in the game and recognises Worthing FC can give him the best platform to do that”.

De-Graft spent two seasons at Lewes, where he became a fan favourite. His 14 goals for the Rooks in 2022-23 earned him a move to Maidstone United but his time at the Gallagher Stadium was shortlived after finding playing time hard to come by, although he did manage a goal against Worthing during his spell.

A January move to Aveley followed, who he helped to a 7th place finish and a place in the National League South play-offs where they eventually lost to his former club, Maidstone United at the eliminator phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood Worthing are close to announcing two more new faces. One could be midfielder Matt Burgess, who Bognor Regis Town FC said earlier this week was ‘poised’ to join the Rebels.

Signings come as Worthing continue talks with nine of last season’s squad about another year at Woodside Road – having already agreed new terms with six of the 2024-25 squad, with defender Joe Cook having already been on a contract lasting until 2026.

Danny Cashman is moving on while six others have been released and Joe Partington has retired.