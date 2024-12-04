Eastbourne Borough had to settle for a point at Chesham United in a goalless draw at The Meadow.

In truth, neither side created anything clear cut throughout the 90 minutes, although it was the Sports who had the better chances to break the deadlock.

A point for Borough saw them drop to fifth in the National League South standings – and on Tuesday night their Sussex rivals Worthing sneaked ahead of them on goal difference, leaving them sixth.

Borough in action at Chesham | Picture: Lydia Redman

They have a weekend off from league action this week, with an FA Trophy third round tie at Boreham Wood occupying them.

Adam Murray made two changes to the XI that started against Maidstone in midweek, with Michael Klass and Alfie Pavey replacing David Sesay and Jayden Davis – both of whom were dropped to the bench.

Borough looked to make a fast start in Buckinghamshire, forcing a corner inside thirty seconds before Pavey having a shot blocked by a lunging defender after being teed up by Courtney Clarke.

The Sports looked more of a threat going forward than their hosts, but hadn’t really tested Ben Goode in the early stages.

Pavey flicked Joe Wright’s long ball forwards into the path of George Alexander, but he couldn’t quite get his shot away under pressure from the recovering defence, before Chesham went close on 26 minutes.

After working the ball out to the right, a low ball in picked out Jack Connors but from close range he couldn’t convert having been put under pressure by Brad Barry.

Wright then had to be alert to turn Steve Brown’s effort around the post after a long throw from Jack Cawley fell to the defender.

Borough then had the best chance of the half as the interval approached. Pavey and Alexander linked up once again as the former fired a low cross in from the right and picked out his lunging strike partner, but Goode kept the ball out with his feet. The loose ball fell to Klass, but he mis-kicked when well placed.

The Sports started the second period on the front foot, with Pavey forcing Goode into action with a header from Kai Innocent’s cross in.

Cawley then fired a free-kick from a decent area just over the bar as the hosts looked to threaten, but Borough responded. Alexander flicked a ball forwards into the path of Pavey, but his low first time strike was well held by Goode.

Nathan Minhas then forced Wright into a good save, turning the ball around the post as the forward looked for the far corner, before the Sports went even closer.

Pierce Bird’s free-kick picked out an unmarked Dom Odusanya at the far post, and his header back across goal found Pavey. His header from close range was clawed away by Goode, but Moussa Diarra had his effort blocked on the follow-up and the ball went wide.

It was then a case of close but not close enough for the Sports. Alexander had a first time effort blocked by Cawley after good work from Yahya Bamba, before Clarke had an effort from 25 yards dip just over the bar.

Barry then floated in a free-kick from the left and Goode couldn’t get there to claim it, but Bird could only hook the ball over from a difficult angle.

Chesham then nearly stole all three points in stoppage time, but Wright was on hand to parry substitute Karl Oliyide’s effort around the post.

Overall a frustrating afternoon for the Sports, who controlled majority of the game but couldn’t get the breakthrough.