Martin Gander has been named as the new chairman of Lancing – and has spoken of their plans to rebuild after a few months he says have been an ‘embarrassment’ for the club.

He takes over from Barry Sutton, who stood down following a turbulent season in which the Lancers got through three managers and ended up being relegated back into the Southern Combination League, finishing bottom of the Isthmian South East.

News of the new chairman came days after Dean Cox returned as manager.

A Lancing FC statement said: “After a turbulent period behind the scenes, we’re excited to share that a new leadership proposal has been approved, along with a development plan, and will be in place for the upcoming AGM. “Martin Gander returns as chair, bringing experience, stability, and a clear plan to take Lancing FC forward — along with a new vice-chair to support the journey.”

Martin Gander is the new chairman - picture via Lancing FC

Lancing said club could expect a stronger structure behind the scenes, a clearer youth-to-senior pathway and more ways for fans to get involved – including the new Lancers Trust.

They said more details, including a meet and greet for fans and sponsors, would be announced shortly.

Gander also issued a statement, saying: “The club is in a precarious situation after the ending of the 2024/25 season. We need to regroup, refocus, and build again.

“It was a sorry situation of being unable to pay the players’ finances for the end of the season at the current time. This was no individual’s responsibility or fault, it was a situation that happened with misunderstandings in the heat of trying to beat relegation. It is the club’s responsibility to organise the finances, and we take full accountability for this.

“Errors have been made, we will begin the process of rectifying these mistakes and ensure that we learn from them going forward.

"As a club with a fantastic history, it is a harsh lesson and one that we do not want to find ourselves in again.

"We have to work to rebuild and secure our future for years to come, for the community of Lancing to enjoy. We are custodians of the football club for a short time in its history and will always strive to do our best for the club.

“The past few months have been an embarrassment for this great club that we never want to see again. Thank you. Come on the Lancers.”