Gary Charman reflects on 25 years in football - and says: It's time for a break

Gary Charman faces one of his old sides - Bognor - at Horsham earlier this season / Picture: Lyn Phillips

The winger-turned-defender will play his final match on March 12 when the Hornets host Brightlingsea.

Horsham boss Dom Di Paola is one of many to have paid tribute to Charman since his retirement was announced.

That day, Charman will walk away as a club legend, having racked up 615 appearances across four spells with Horsham FC, passing Mark Stepney as the club’s most capped player.

It is a difficult moment for any footballer, but the decision to retire is Charman’s, and make no mistake he is proud to say that.

“That’s the nice thing about it,” the 41-year-old says, speaking on his decision to retire. “It’s not been taken away from me.

“Even now ten per cent of me is thinking ‘You’ve got another year in you’. But I just think it was my time to call it a day.

“Football has been my life for 25 years - I need some time away from it.”

It is clear this is important to Charman, who has dealt with plenty of setbacks throughout his career. One injury smashed his shoulder socket. One tackle broke his leg. Another left him with 14 breaks in his cheekbone - and extensive damage to his eye socket.

Despite this, after a year of rehabilitation, Charman made a return to football, playing the rest of his career with one side of his face full of metal plates.

“I couldn’t do anything,” he said of the injury that left him out of the game for over a year. “Not playing is obvious, but behind the scenes, that’s the hardest bit.

“People don’t see that you can’t work. Or put your socks on. I couldn’t even shower on my own.

“For the first six months, I wasn’t allowed to run. It took a lot to play again.

“You need the right attitude and dedication.

“When I was back, I was training for six or eight weeks, before I even thought about heading the ball. Then someone crossed a ball in and I just headed it without thinking. All my teammates start shouting: ‘He’s back!’.”

What has followed from his return has been extraordinary. Charman has netted 169 times for Horsham and is the leading FA Cup goalscorer of all-time at a club he also managed between 2013 and 2015.

Add numerous matches for Bognor Regis Town, Eastbourne Borough and Burgess Hill Town and it takes Charman to more than 800 appearances since his debut in 1998.

It’s some achievement.

Charman though is quick to credit the support he received from inside and outside of the game as he made his way back to playing for his boyhood club.

“It has been my team since I was four or five years old,” he added.

“I’ve lived in Horsham and had an unbelievable relationship with the club. I went and watched them most Saturdays.

“We’ve had to battle for sure, but it was always in my mind that I wanted to end my career where it started.

Charman admits that he now needs time away from football, and is unsure when and even if he will make a return in some capacity.

“There are other things outside of football that mean a lot to me,” he explains.

“I’ve had to weigh that up as well.

“The demands of non-league football mean it’s 24/7. It’s a lot more than the days you’re training and playing.

“I don’t know what sort of role I’ll go on to next, but I hope to stay as part of the club.

“I will be there as a fan as much as I can.

“It’s hard to talk about, and to put into words. The club means a huge amount to me.”

Horsham FC have arranged a testimonial for Charman, which will be played on Saturday, June 25 versus one of his former sides, Bognor Regis Town, with a at 3pm kick-off.

Rocks fans hold Charman in the same sort of esteem as Hornets supporters so there is a sure to be a good turnout for him.