Gary Elphick: Hastings United players were best bunch of human beings I’ve worked with

Gary Elphick has spoken of his sadness at his decision to resign as Hastings United boss – saying the players were the best bunch of human beings he’d ever worked with.

Elphick and his No2 Jon Meeney have quit The Pilot Field at the end of a season in which United finished eighth in the Isthmian premier division – a year after being promoted from the south east division as champions.

Elphick, who was already at the club as a player, took over as manager in November 2021 after Chris Agutter resigned. He, Meeney and Andrew Brown guided Hastings to the Isthmian south east title – and looked like they might take the team to the premier division play-offs this season, only to fall just short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems worries over the club’s ability to carry on competing on a similar playing budget – at a time when they are facing a crunch decision over where their future lies – convinced Elphick to quit now.

In happier times ... Gary Elphick and Jon Meeney after guiding Hastings United to the Isthmian south east title | Picture: Scott White

Elphick told the Hastings Observer and sussexworld.co.uk last week he needed clarity over the direction of the club before he could start to plan for the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said today (May 3) his decision had followed talks with the board.

United have been trying to get the go-ahead to move to a purpose-built new stadium at Tilekiln, but the council has put the brakes on the project – and has still not told United’s bosses whether they will be able to move on to the site, where planning permission for the new facilities is already in place.

Without being able to move, United face having to spend a six-figure sum on renovations at the ageing Pilot Field so they can stay there – yet the owners have already spent large sums on the Tilekiln project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Elphick celebrates a win during the campaign just finished - he says he is sad his time at the club is over | Picture: Scott White

Elphick said he could not talk about the politics of the club’s future but felt now was the right time to move on – much as it saddened him to leave.

"The board wanted something that I didn’t feel I could give 100 per cent to,” he told us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have worked with the best bunch of human beings it’s possible to find – the best I’ve worked with – and I’m sad it’s ended.

"We are gutted because in many ways it was a work in progress. I’d like to thank the club for the chance they gave me to be the manager. I enjoyed doing it and I can look back with pride over what was achieved.

"We won the title last year and had a good season in the Isthmian premier, though we did want to get to the play-offs.”

Elphick said he had no new football role lined up and was looking forward to recharging his batteries away from the day-to-day pressure of life as a manager, at least for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s likely Elphick will be in demand after what he’s achived at Hastings – and with many non-league sides across the south-east opting for changes in management at the moment, he may be back in a dugout soon.

Hastings CEO and chairman Billy Wood said he regarded Elphick highly and thanked him for the job he did at Hastings.

Wood has already been contacted by a number of people interested in the vacancy.