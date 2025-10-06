Megan Gates’ 92nd minute winner saw Worthing through to the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup at the home of divisional rivals Maidenhead United.

Laila Malcolm returned from a rib injury in place of Izzy Chapman with the Rebels at York Road looking to avenge an August league defeat and embark on another cup run, after last season’s heroics.

The Rebels’ No1 Ella Hunkin was the first of the two keepers to be called into action, as she punched Katie Akerman’s cross clear.

A few minutes later, good approach play by Skye Bacon on the right wing saw her find Amber Hazlewood, the striker slipping in Lauren Amerena for a chance that went agonisingly wide.

Roles were partly reversed when Amerena sent a terrific pass through for Bacon, only for home custodian Mia Smith to claim the ball.

The last five minutes of the opening 45 saw things liven up, thanks to Sophia Wickenden wriggling her way past Molly McKeever and picking out Hazlewood inside the 18-yard box, although the chance went begging.

Added time might have produced a deadlock breaker, if it hadn’t been for the alertness of home netminder Smith as Bacon was foiled once more.

Six minutes into the second period, two forceful hands in the back of Amerena resulted in her going down in the penalty area; Jasmine Smith emphatically sent her namesake between the sticks the wrong way from 12 yards to put Worthing in front.

An offside flag robbed the Reds of the opportunity to double their lead, following a Wickenden corner being met by the head of centre-half Grace Jarrett, forcing a home dome to nod off the line, before Smith could bury the rebound.

Rebels’ No9 soon came even closer to bagging a second and doubling the advantage, when Hazlewood released Bacon on the right. Turning her marker, Aaliyah Charles, she reached the byline prior to picking out Jasmine, who was only a whisker away from finding the top corner.

Not that the Magpies were out of the running: Hunkin demonstrated her speed of thought and movement by smothering the ball to ensure captain Simone O’Brien couldn’t capitalise on a pass.

The hosts’ manager, former Premier League striker Dave Kitson, had already made a trio of changes by the time a fourth made an immediate impact by notching the equaliser.

Amelie Mayani entered proceedings and only needed seconds to break the offside trap, latch on to a delightful through ball and clinically dispatch beyond the exposed Hunkin.

Amerena drew a fine save out of Mia Smith at the expense of flag-kick, then a long forward pass caused problems for Jarrett and Mia South but another substitute, Izzy Stockton, fractionally failed to punish.

Penalties loomed large when Chloe Webb broke free on the left and located the menacing Mayani running the channel, only for Amelie to blaze over the bar.

The home attack continued via a deep Charles delivery that went rather too close for comfort to the visitors’ net. Hunkin was well-placed to divert the danger.

Worthing almost fatally switched off at a short corner; Megan Harper’s header going the wrong side of the upright.

In the final minute, Hunkin held a decent opening for United at her front stick before the returning Megan Gates made her mark.

A harsh handball awarded against Akerman, in front of the dugouts, led to visiting skipper Holly Talbut-Smith causing problems from the subsequent free-kick. Laila Malcolm was able to lay the ball back to Gates, outside the area, and she spotted the keeper off her line, with her attempt dipping at the optimum moment and seeing the away bench erupt in celebration.

Several more minutes needed to be navigated but Worthing had only their second – but fully-deserved – win of a testing term.