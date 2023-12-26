Gillingham 0, Crawley Town 2: Wright and Roles goals give Reds superb win at Gills

Crawley Town bounced back from Friday night’s defeat to record a brilliant 2-0 win at Gillingham on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Will Wright and Jack Roles.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were three changes to the side who lost 2-1 to AFC Wimbledon on Friday night with Corey Addai back between the sticks while Ronan Darcy and Klaidi Lolos replaced Liam Kelly and Ben Gladwin in the starting line-up.

After an even start, it was Crawley who took the lead. Lolos was fouled right on the edge of the area, and a free-kick was awarded. Crawley players were furious this wasn't given as a penalty, but it did not matter as Will Wright, who scored against the Dons, hit bent in an inch-perfect free kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright was booked in the aftermath of the goal.

Former Reds players Tom Nichols and Ashley Nadesan both had chances for the Gills but they were stopped by Dion Conroy and Wright respectively.