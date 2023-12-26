Gillingham 0, Crawley Town 2: Wright and Roles goals see Reds win at Gills
There were three changes to the side who lost 2-1 to AFC Wimbledon on Friday night with Corey Addai back between the sticks while Ronan Darcy and Klaidi Lolos replaced Liam Kelly and Ben Gladwin in the starting line-up.
After an even start, it was Crawley who took the lead. Lolos was fouled right on the edge of the area, and a free-kick was awarded. Crawley players were furious this wasn't given as a penalty, but it did not matter as Will Wright, who scored against the Dons, hit bent in an inch-perfect free kick.
Wright was booked in the aftermath of the goal.
Former Reds players Tom Nichols and Ashley Nadesan both had chances for the Gills but they were stopped by Dion Conroy and Wright respectively.
Lindsey made changes in the second half with Ade Adeyemo replacing Lolos and Jack Roles coming on for Kellan Gordon and it was Roles who made an instant impact. Nick Tsaroulla found the midfielder on the edge of the area, who blasted a shot at goal. It took a nick on the way through and ended up in the roof of the Gillingham net to double the lead