Gillingham chairman Brad Galinson has said the club is ‘very close’ to appointing a new manager/head coach – and announcement could be made this week as Crawley Town fans wait to see where Scott Lindsey’s future lies.

It was reported last week Lindsey – who use to play for the Kent club and has always been up there as a favourite with the bookies – has had two interviews for the job.

After Neil Harris was sacked on October 5, Lindsey told us: “I understand the industry, when you are doing well, club’s will show an interest and that’s a normal thing to happen. But I will just be focussed on what the job is at Crawley Town and keep performing the way we are performing and win as many games as we can.”

But speculation ramped up last week after Look Sports Media said the 51-year-old was in negotiations with The Gills over the vacant managerial role. Amnd today Gillingham FC tweeted: “Chairman Brad Galinson has said the club is "very close" to appointing a new Manager/Head Coach. "We would expect to have an announcement this week - the next couple of days. "I think we have found the right person that is very exciting that will fit our club for the long term."

The BBC’s Dan Sexton (@DanSextonBBC) added more meat to the bone, tweeting: “Gallinson has said he looked for four key pieces of criteria in the interview process - the new manager had to put the players first, the personality has to fit, he wants a brave, front footed and entertaining style of football while winning games and they must work hard.·

“He wouldn’t comment if the selected candidate is currently employed or out of work but said they spoke to a lot people in football in the last few weeks. He added Kenny Jacket has been taking a lead on the appointment.

“Brad said that Paul Scally is part of the board and has a lot of knowledge and his connections help but they won’t decide anything. He welcomes comments from as many people as possible during the recruitment process.”

Sexton also added: “Keith Millen will stay at the club once the new manager is in - “Millen is keen to get back to coaching the B Team and academy”. Brad adds “it is still being figured out if the new man will be in the dugout” for the FA Cup game versus Hereford on Sunday.”

Crawley Town boss and former Tottenham, Birmingham and Leicester City star Stephen Clemence appear to be the favourites for the vacant Gillingham role. Picture: Getty Images

Millen took charge after Harris parted company with the Gills.

Stephen Clemence is also tipped as one of the favourites after onefootball.com published an article which said: “Gillingham have had a second interview with Stephen Clemence about their managerial vacancy and are close to making a decision, according to journalist Alan Nixon.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City and Leicester City, player retired from football in 2010 after a serious heel injury. He then took up the role of assistant reserves manager at Sunderland prior to the start of the 2010-11 campaign. He held this post until the end of the 2011-12 season. Since then he has worked at Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion. Gillingham would be his first role as head coach.

