Giving Hinshelwood his Worthing chance was a no-brainer… he will never be forgotten at Woodside Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
“Harty, where are you? It’s Morty” (Morty Hollis the late Worthing FC legend). I replied: “I’m in Perth, Australia!”
He quickly apologised, remembering I was on holiday. He had rung to say he was close to appointing Adam Hinshelwood as Worthing FC manager to replace Lee Brace.
Morty and I had spoken about Adam before I went Down Under and as a fellow director he was asking what I thought. “It’s a no brainer Morty, he’s a perfect fit, a young, hungry, talented manager we can’t go wrong,” was my reply.
And so it began, with a two-year hiatus, and with the greatest respect to Barry Lloyd, another Woodside Road legend, it’s been the most significant managerial tenure in the club’s history.
It would be vulgar to discuss playing budgets both past and present, but what Adam started with in December 2013 is light years away from how he leaves the Rebels, who are now on the cusp of achieving their highest level of football in 139 years.
Adam departs for York City with his legacy eternally carved into Worthing FC folklore. Nothing last forever and all good things come to an end, but I know I speak for everyone connected with Worthing FC and it’s supporters when I say: “Thank you Hinsh, good luck in your future endeavours, hopefully we will see you again next season and please always remember... you will never be forgotten”.