Giving Hinshelwood his Worthing chance was a no-brainer… he will never be forgotten at Woodside Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Harty, where are you? It’s Morty” (Morty Hollis the late Worthing FC legend). I replied: “I’m in Perth, Australia!”

He quickly apologised, remembering I was on holiday. He had rung to say he was close to appointing Adam Hinshelwood as Worthing FC manager to replace Lee Brace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Hinshelwood and his squad | Mike Gunn

Morty and I had spoken about Adam before I went Down Under and as a fellow director he was asking what I thought. “It’s a no brainer Morty, he’s a perfect fit, a young, hungry, talented manager we can’t go wrong,” was my reply.

And so it began, with a two-year hiatus, and with the greatest respect to Barry Lloyd, another Woodside Road legend, it’s been the most significant managerial tenure in the club’s history.

It would be vulgar to discuss playing budgets both past and present, but what Adam started with in December 2013 is light years away from how he leaves the Rebels, who are now on the cusp of achieving their highest level of football in 139 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad