Goalkeeper recalled by parent club Fulham after loan spell at Crawley Town

Crawley Town have confirmed that goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond has been recalled by his parent club, Fulham.
By Matt Pole
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:21 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT
The 22-year-old joined the Reds on an initial season-long loan, but his parent club have taken the option to bring the goalkeeper back to Craven Cottage.

During his time at the Red Devils, Ashby-Hammond made 11 appearances, which included a run of seven straight starts in the league.

Crawley Town have thanked the goalkeeper for his efforts during his time at the club and wished him well for the future.

Luca Ashby-Hammond on his league debut for Crawley Town. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootieLuca Ashby-Hammond on his league debut for Crawley Town. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie
The news comes after the Reds announced the signing of ex-Millwall and AFC Wimbledon stopper Ryan Sandford yesterday evening [January 9].

