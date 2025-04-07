Goals 4 GOSH - Football legends at Eastbourne Borough FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of the fifth instalment of Goals 4 GOSH, a Goals 4 GOSH XI are taking on a team of Ex Pro’s dubbed the ‘Inter Legends’ in a warmup game. This mix of celebrities & ex pros meet on Sunday 13th of April at Priory Lane, the home of Eastbourne Borough FC. Also, don’t miss the main event on Sunday 25 May at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane. Goals 4 GOSH is a footballing fundraiser consisting of an annual football match where proceeds from the event go to the Great Ormond Street Hospital’s (GOSH) Children’s Charity (Registered Charity No.1160024).

Buy your tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/g4g-vs-inter-legends-tickets-1292805679589

Tickets for The Warm-Up are £5, and completely free for under 5’s.

Tickets for the main Goals 4 GOSH event in May will be on sale soon via the Goals 4 GOSH website https://goals4gosh.co.uk/

