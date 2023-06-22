Crawley Town have announced their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Reds announced the signing of midfielder Liam Kelly, who has signed a two-year deal.

The former Feyenoord midfielder was most recently at Rochdale, where he made over 70 appearances. Kelly joined the Dale in August 2021 and became a crucial player for the Greater Manchester side.

The 27-year-old started his career at Reading, having joined the Royals when he was just eight years old. After progressing through the youth ranks, he went on to sign his first professional contract in 2013. Kelly went on to make just shy of 100 appearances for Reading before reuniting with former manager Jaap Stam in Holland.

Whilst at Feyenoord, Kelly had two very successful loans at Oxford United. During his two stints with the U’s, Liam reached the play-offs on both occasions.

Kelly has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at under-19 and under-21 level.

Speaking to the Observer, Crawley manager Scott Lindsey said: “Liam is someone I have known for a long time. He came on trial at Swindon when I was the assistant manager to Ben Garner, the first season I was there.

“We didn’t end up taking him but I really like Liam, I think he is a fantastic footballer. He’s had a good pedigree.

Former Reading and Feyenoord midfielder Liam Kelly has joined Crawley Town from Rochdale. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“[He’s a] lovely footballer. He gets on the ball, passes it lovely, can knit the play from the back end of the pitch to the front end and he is a great lad as well.