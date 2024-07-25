Graeme Gee memorial match will bring Chichester City and Moneyfields together every year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gee’er, as he was known, managed both clubs for long spells alongside Mikes Rutherford and is being mourned in both camps following his death from cancer earlier this year.
The match, fittingly, finished 4-4, with Moneyfields coming back from 3-0 down at the break.
City coach Darin Killpartrick said: “It was a nice day and we all thought it was a fitting tribute to Gee. A good crowd came in and it was lovely that the cup was shared.
"The plan is to play the match every year to remember our friend.”
Killpartrick said some of Ctiy’s first-half play was ‘excellent’ but they were disappointed to let in four goals.
"Our fitness is nowhere near 100 per cent yet but we wouldn’t expect it to be. We’re building up in the correct way and peak physical levels will come.”
One player who won’t be part of City’s squad this season is Dean Cox. The former Brighton, Orient and Crawley playmaker had trained with them but has decided not to sign.
Chi’s next friendly is on Saturday, when they travel to Broadbridge Heath.
Meanwhile the Isthmian premier fixture list has handed them a home game with Canvey Island on Saturday, August 10 for their first-ever match at step three. They follow that with their first away game – at Horsham on Tuesday, August 13.
City will host Bognor on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, and visit them on New Year’s Day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.