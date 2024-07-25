Graeme Gee memorial match will bring Chichester City and Moneyfields together every year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester City and Moneyfields came together to pay tribute to Graeme Gee – and they will now play annually for a cup named in his memory.

Gee’er, as he was known, managed both clubs for long spells alongside Mikes Rutherford and is being mourned in both camps following his death from cancer earlier this year.

The match, fittingly, finished 4-4, with Moneyfields coming back from 3-0 down at the break.

City coach Darin Killpartrick said: “It was a nice day and we all thought it was a fitting tribute to Gee. A good crowd came in and it was lovely that the cup was shared.

A minute's applause for Graeme Gee | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"The plan is to play the match every year to remember our friend.”

Killpartrick said some of Ctiy’s first-half play was ‘excellent’ but they were disappointed to let in four goals.

"Our fitness is nowhere near 100 per cent yet but we wouldn’t expect it to be. We’re building up in the correct way and peak physical levels will come.”

One player who won’t be part of City’s squad this season is Dean Cox. The former Brighton, Orient and Crawley playmaker had trained with them but has decided not to sign.

Chi City celebrate a goal in the 4-4 draw with Moneyfields | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Chi’s next friendly is on Saturday, when they travel to Broadbridge Heath.

Meanwhile the Isthmian premier fixture list has handed them a home game with Canvey Island on Saturday, August 10 for their first-ever match at step three. They follow that with their first away game – at Horsham on Tuesday, August 13.