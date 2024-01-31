General view of the Amex Stadium

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers, where she scored one goal in nine games at the Lancashire outfit before being recalled in early January.

Now the teenager, who has been with Albion since the age of 16, will hope to get more game time at their Sussex neighbours in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing Director Zoe Johnson told the club’s website: “This is another great opportunity for Chelsea to stretch herself within a competitive Championship side.

"At this stage in her career, it is important that she continues to compete for match minutes in a challenging league environment. We wish her well and we’ll be monitoring her progress during the season.”

Ferguson signed her first professional contract with Brighton in 2023, having joined the club’s academy from Millwall in 2020.