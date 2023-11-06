BREAKING
‘Great pride’ – Ex-Crawley Town boss and Birmingham assistant manager lauds new club after famous win over AC Milan

Former Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi lauded his new club Udinese after stunning Serie A powerhouses AC Milan on Saturday evening.
By Matt Pole
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:46 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:56 GMT
I Bianconeri shocked I Rossoneri 1-0 at the San Siro, picking up their first league win of the season thanks to ex-Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra’s second half spot-kick.

Udinese – who have taken four points from two games since Cioffi’s appointment on October 25 – now sit 17th in Serie A, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Cioffi said: “We had little chance of playing for the victory and we put them into practice. We had great dignity and great pride.

Former Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi lauded his new club Udinese after stunning Serie A powerhouses AC Milan on Saturday evening. Picture by Emilio Andreoli/Getty ImagesFormer Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi lauded his new club Udinese after stunning Serie A powerhouses AC Milan on Saturday evening. Picture by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
“The mood? We needed a day like today.

“There is something special between me and Udinese. I'm happy to be here, I've found an environment that loves me.

“I have to say well done to all the guys. Wednesday's misfortune [in the 2-1 defeat to Cagliari in the Coppa Italia] has been given back to us.”

Cioffi departed Crawley Town by mutual consent in December 2019 after 15 months at Broadfield Stadium.

The Italian – who joined the coaching staff of countryman Gianfranco Zola at Birmingham City in December 2016 – steered the Reds away from the League Two drop zone in his first season in charge before embarking on a historic second campaign.

Cioffi lead Crawley to the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time in the club’s history – beating a Premier League side for the first time ever in the process – and the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in almost a decade.

But a run of five wins from 19 games, leaving the Reds just two points clears of the drop, and a long injury list ultimately cost the Italian.

Cioffi left Crawley following the 2-1 home defeat to Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup – the Reds’ tenth defeat in 14 games.

