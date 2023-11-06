Former Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi lauded his new club Udinese after stunning Serie A powerhouses AC Milan on Saturday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I Bianconeri shocked I Rossoneri 1-0 at the San Siro, picking up their first league win of the season thanks to ex-Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra’s second half spot-kick.

Udinese – who have taken four points from two games since Cioffi’s appointment on October 25 – now sit 17th in Serie A, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cioffi said: “We had little chance of playing for the victory and we put them into practice. We had great dignity and great pride.

Former Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi lauded his new club Udinese after stunning Serie A powerhouses AC Milan on Saturday evening. Picture by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

“The mood? We needed a day like today.

“There is something special between me and Udinese. I'm happy to be here, I've found an environment that loves me.

“I have to say well done to all the guys. Wednesday's misfortune [in the 2-1 defeat to Cagliari in the Coppa Italia] has been given back to us.”

Cioffi departed Crawley Town by mutual consent in December 2019 after 15 months at Broadfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian – who joined the coaching staff of countryman Gianfranco Zola at Birmingham City in December 2016 – steered the Reds away from the League Two drop zone in his first season in charge before embarking on a historic second campaign.

Cioffi lead Crawley to the fourth round of the League Cup for the first time in the club’s history – beating a Premier League side for the first time ever in the process – and the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in almost a decade.

But a run of five wins from 19 games, leaving the Reds just two points clears of the drop, and a long injury list ultimately cost the Italian.