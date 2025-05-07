Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine months, forty-six games. Hundreds of hours on the training pitch and thousands of miles on the road. But after an epic campaign that was by turns thrilling, nerve-wrecking and exhausting, Eastbourne Borough’s promotion hopes were scuppered in the closing minutes of the very last match, with a 2-1 defeat to Maidstone United.

To be ruthlessly accurate, we were still in the 88th minute when the Stones danger man Aaron Blair broke between the home centre-backs, swerved past keeper Joe Wright and whacked in the winner off the right-hand post. And amidst the debris of bodies, Borough’s National League ambitions lay shattered.

The Sports’ play-off showdown – technically the semi-final, with the victors progressing to play Boreham Wood in the final – had been eagerly awaited amid a growing epidemic of promotion fever in the town. Huge crowds of around 3,500 have squeezed into the ReachTV Stadium for Easter league fixtures against Worthing and Weston-super-Mare, and Borough had finished just a point short of title-winners Truro City.

Ironically, they also finished a full nine points above Maidstone, who had squeezed into the seventh and last play-off place. But the Kent club’s squad is packed with experience, having played together in the National League and reached the fifth round proper of the FA Cup. And as many had expected, this Priory Lane showdown proved a contest between youth and experience, footloose attacking and steely defending.

Dejection for Eastbourne Borough at the end of their play-off loss to Maidstone | Picture: Lydia Redman

By the time that Stones winner arrived, another huge Priory Lane crowd had witnessed a tense, engrossing game, with both teams enjoying chances and spells of dominance. With 88 minutes played, and extra time looming, they were locked at 1-1. But - ironically with Borough pressing high - Maidstone danger man Aaron Blair pounced on a loose pass and broke clear between the home centre-backs.

Evading keeper Joe Turner's despairing dive, Blair slotted home an angled finish to send the visiting fans wild - while the rest of a packed ReachTV Stadium slumped its collective shoulders. A cruel, abrupt finish to a memorable season for the Sports - who had given everything in the cause.

Earlier, the Kent visitors had grabbed a 1-0 lead with a messy first-half goal, Bivesh Gurung stabbing home a loose ball from a Stones free-kick. The Sports held their nerve and steadily increased the pressure after half-time, dominating possession. Jack Clarke led by example in midfield, turning every 50-50 challenge into an 80-20, while every player around him gave everything for the red and white shirt.

But could they break through an organised and stubborn Stones defence? With the clock starting to run down, all the aerial pounding, and all the teasing attempts to peel open that sardine can of a visiting defence, were just piling up the frustration for Borough and their expectant fans. Top scorer George Alexander – still sore after his battering in the Good Friday contest with Worthing – was hovering on the bench.

But George’s strike partner Alfie Pavey is a different front-man, athletic and tall – and a different sort of nightmare for defenders. And into the final half-hour, he produced a splendid solo goal, poaching the ball from two Stones defenders and stretching to drill an angled shot low past keeper Alexis Andre.

One-all then, and Alexander had been saved by manager Murray for just this sort of showdown. With three minutes left, a lovely diagonal ball from Courtney Clarke did present George with a chance to win it, but his right-foot volley fizzed too high. Even so, the Sports, roared on by the home crowd, were probably looking the likelier winners if we had reached extra time - until that last-gasp Aaron Blair strike.

Elation and devastation, toe to toe in the same arena. Victors and vanquished. Great sport can also be a cruel mistress.