Grimsby Town 2, Crawley Town 3: Orsi scores against former club to secure another late win for Reds - Lindsey's men up to fourth
Scott Lindsey recalled Jay Williams to the starting XI after he served a one match suspension. He replaced Travis Johnson and Dion Conroy dropped back into defence.
Grimsby started on the front foot and Corey Addai was called into action twice in the first 10 minutes, with one impressive one-on-one save. Crawley came back into the game but two goals in six minutes from the home side saw Lindsey’s men 2-0 down.
First Gavan Holohan scored from close range before Holohan set up Abo Eisa to fire home in the bottom right corner. But as we know with Crawley so far this season, they don’t give up and with five minutes of Eisa’s goal, it was 2-2.
On 32 minutes, Liam Kelly beautifully chiped Jake Eastwood to net his first Crawley goal to half the deficit before Kelly crossed for Ronan Darcy to core his second goal in two games.
It was a crazy 11 minutes.
Reds were the better side in the first 15 minutes of the second half and Nick Tsaroulla and Adam Campbell both had chances to give Lindsey’s side the lead. Both sides had chances and with 11 minutes to go Harry Clifton broke clear after a counter but Addai did well to stop him one-on-one. Last week’s hero Klaidi Lolos had a chance with six minutes to go but his deflected shot hit the side netting.
Just as it looked like it was going to end all level, five minutes into added time Crawley got the winner as Danilo Orsi scored against his old side. The club tweeted: “It had to be him. Orsi smashes home from close range against his former side to surely snatch three points at the death!”
There was still time for Addai to pull off a world class save to secure the three points and see Crawley rise to fourth in the League Two table.