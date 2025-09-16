Grins replace grimaces as Eastbourne Borough register first win to make FA Cup progress

At last, a happy ReachTV Stadium – four goals, and a few wry grins of relief, as Eastbourne Borough finally chalked a victory on the board to launch their FA Cup campaign.

Matt Gray’s men brushed aside the challenge of lower-league Epsom and Ewell with a fluent and confident 4-0 display that might just set the 2025-26 season rolling.

No matter that it was expected: in cup competitions, you take what you’re given in the draw, and you treat all opponents with respect. If anything, the ties that pitch higher status clubs against small-scale visitors are the ones simply designed for an upset.

The Epsom Salts brought a dose of positivity, good humour and fine sportsmanship. You can buy a hospitality suite at the Emirates, but you cannot put a price on the special excitement and eagerness of small-scale fans in the Emirates FA Cup.

Goal celebrations as Borough get past Epsom | Picture: Lydia Redman

The Epsom charabanc rolled into Priory Lane and the visitors were, of course, made very welcome. It’s that “more in common” quality which non-league football shares with cricket and rugby: always rivals, never enemies.

Ironically, the Salts would need all the sympathy they could get as the afternoon’s action unfolded. After losing a player in the warm-up, and losing a defender to a 46th-minute red card, they had to play over half an hour with a defender in goal after keeper Fabian Witter was injured. No giant-killing this time, then, for the Combined Counties League visitors.

Gray set up for solidity: a back four with the consistent Freddie Carter now joined at centre-back by impressive new signing Laiith Fairlie, and full-backs Dan Quick and Isaac Pitblado nicely balancing strong defending with storming forward runs. A midfield in which young Arthur Grout again stood out. And up front, a striker whose progress has been striking. Pemi Aderoju has the pace and physical presence to genuinely frighten opposing defences – and on Saturday he hit the net.

In fact, Aderoju hit the net three times, winning his battles with defenders and getting that final touch right. Borough had already been pressing and creating openings – notably skipper Craig Eastmond’s improvised skip-shot on eight minutes, and a header just wide by Aderoju himself – and only the foul coastal weather was thwarting the home side.

Borough take on Epsom | Picture: Lydia Redman

Then on 22 minutes the Sports were ahead. A Grout touch, a left-wing break through Uchbegulam, whose perfect cross was met by Aderoju’s stooping, glancing header for 1-0. Eight minutes later the lead was doubled: a turn-over in midfield and some super movement off the ball saw Josh Anifowose racing through to angle his low shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

Borough had frankly been dominant, and the Salts had defended stoutly, but they were stretched by the home side’s movement off the ball, and going forward they rarely had the numbers to overwhelm Borough’s defence – in which keeper Ryan Sandford once again looked agile and commanding.

If Epsom had plans for a second-half come-back, they were crucially undermined within two minutes of the re-start. Grout finessed smoothly in from the left and was tripped from behind, on the very edge of the penalty area. Everyone's favourite referee Steve Hughes – who always comes with a “can we have you every week” label – had a clear sight and no doubt on the red card which he flourished. And now Epsom were two goals down and a man down.

Could it get any worse? Actually, yes. Goalkeeper Fabian Witter went down with a possible concussion injury and was clearly unfit to continue. No sub keeper on the Epsom bench – and so defender Toby Young pulled on the green jersey and the gloves. Huge applause for Witter from the entire Priory Lane crowd created a fitting sound-track to this most sporting of occasions.

As a contest, it was all over. A magical Tayt Trusty finesse just outside the box set up Quick for a lethal cross from the right, met by Aderoju for 3-0. And, as driving rain now turned the 3G into a glistening green giant slide, the Sports decisively claimed victory – and Aderoju his own hat-trick – with a stoppage-time glancing header from a left-flank cross.

Broad grins from the victors, rueful shrugs from those very game and gracious losers, and Eastbourne Borough’s season – and, who knows, their storming FA Cup run – was finally under way.

Plenty of smiles, then, around Priory Lane after the final whistle. At last, a victory: and none deserved it more than the Gaffer.

Gray has needed broad shoulders in these recent weeks, with the urgent tasks of rebuilding a squad, moulding them into a fluent team, and managing the expectations of a football club which finished the 24-25 season within touching distance of glory.

Gray is no showman, just an experienced, thoughtful and prudent football man. And his broad grin at full-time on Saturday spoke volumes.