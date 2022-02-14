Hand: Littlehampton Town's FA Vase triumph was my proudest day in football

The SCFL premier division leaders beat Brockenhurst of the Wessex League 4-1 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in front of a huge crowd at the Sportsfield - you can see a picture gallery by Stephen Goodger here.

They were only in the fifth round because Athletic Newham - who beat Golds 5-0 in round four - had been thrown out for fielding an ineligible player. But how they made the most of their second chance as goals by Joe Benn, Aaron Capon and Lee Graham set them up for further progress.

Afterwards Hand was buoyant as he looked forward to today's (Monday) quarter-final draw.

Golds players celebrate on their way to another FA Vase victory / Picture: Stephen Goodger

He told us: "I feel like I’ve said this to the Littlehampton Gazette a few times this season - but honestly what an unbelievable game of football and what a way to win.

"I'd said about how dangerous it is to write off this group of players - despite the players we had missing we were unbelievable.

"I can’t put the win down to anything particularly tactical or even our technical ability but more down to just pure passion and commitment from a special group of boys.

"I thought Brockenhurst played the better football on the day but I felt we won the fight and it’s by far my proudest in football so far and all credit goes to the players."

Golds fans celebrate / Picture: Stephen Goodger