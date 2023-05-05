Edit Account-Sign Out
Happy and proud: Bloor’s verdict on a fine Eastbourne Borough season

Danny Bloor watched Eastbourne Borough end another fine National South with a win – then said he was happy and proud over the campaign the Sports have had.

By Steve Bone
Published 5th May 2023, 07:50 BST

Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers meant Borough finished eighth, just three points outside the play-offs, and for boss Bloor that represents a solid season’s work.

Bloor said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ Borough won their final game and added: "It means we finished eighth. We missed out on seventh and that play-off spot by a couple of points.

Best of the pictures from Borough’s win over Concord.

Eastbourne Borough in action at home to Concord in their final game | Picture: Andy PellingEastbourne Borough in action at home to Concord in their final game | Picture: Andy Pelling
Eastbourne Borough in action at home to Concord in their final game | Picture: Andy Pelling

"But I think it’s a season that everyone connected with Eastbourne Borough Football Club can be immensely proud of.

"And what a crowd again on Saturday. There were 1,400 here yet there was nothing riding on the game.

"The crowd were maginificent and how we’ve built these crowds – a massive well done to Sian (Ansell) and her team.

"It’s a great atmosphere with people singing and it makes you so happy.”

Bloor admitted the final game was no classic but added: “I don’t think it over-mattered how we played – just getting the three points was important and what a great way to end the season.

"We can now have a little rest – well, you all can, not for me, I’ve already started working on pre-season.

"But as I reflect I’m a very happy and proud man, not just of the players, the players have been magnificent for me, but of the whole football club. Thanks so much to the fans.”

Meanwhile the directors of Eastbourne Borough Football Club CIC have announced an extraordinary meeting will be held at Priory Lane this evening (Friday).

