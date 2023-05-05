Danny Bloor watched Eastbourne Borough end another fine National South with a win – then said he was happy and proud over the campaign the Sports have had.

Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Concord Rangers meant Borough finished eighth, just three points outside the play-offs, and for boss Bloor that represents a solid season’s work.

Bloor said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ Borough won their final game and added: "It means we finished eighth. We missed out on seventh and that play-off spot by a couple of points.

Eastbourne Borough in action at home to Concord in their final game | Picture: Andy Pelling

"But I think it’s a season that everyone connected with Eastbourne Borough Football Club can be immensely proud of.

"And what a crowd again on Saturday. There were 1,400 here yet there was nothing riding on the game.

"The crowd were maginificent and how we’ve built these crowds – a massive well done to Sian (Ansell) and her team.

"It’s a great atmosphere with people singing and it makes you so happy.”

Bloor admitted the final game was no classic but added: “I don’t think it over-mattered how we played – just getting the three points was important and what a great way to end the season.

"We can now have a little rest – well, you all can, not for me, I’ve already started working on pre-season.

"But as I reflect I’m a very happy and proud man, not just of the players, the players have been magnificent for me, but of the whole football club. Thanks so much to the fans.”

