‘Hard done by’ – Littlehampton Town joint boss rues FA Trophy exit to Hendon
It was the Marigolds’ fourth straight defeat and they are looking to return to winning ways with a run of league games, starting at Hartley Wintney.
After Sunday’s Trophy loss at The Sportsfield, Hand said: “I said to the boys that there’s days as a manager you have a right to be disappointed with your players, this was not a day for that.
"The players can feel hard done by. I’ve seen us win games like that many times but this time it just didn’t quite happen.
"We played well, we just didn’t capitalise when we were on top of the game.
"We had a few players back to fitness and we looked like a proper side again,
"Kyle O’Brien has been a huge miss for us, he’s a creative force in our side and having him back was massive for us.
"We now move back on to the league on Saturday with a couple more backand I’m confident we’ll get back to our early season form once we have everyone available.”
The Marigolds began the season with four wins but are 14th after recent losses. They also go to South Park next Tuesday.