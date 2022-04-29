Hard work starts here as Elphick pens new deal and plots Isthmian premier campaign

The man who has guided United to the Isthmian premier title now has the remit to lead the team into their new era in the Isthmian premier.

Elphick’s right-hand men Andrew Brown and Jon Meeney are both set to stay on with him.

And now the task of planning his squad for life at step three is beginning, with Elphick predicting two or three departures from the squad and three or four arrivals – rather than any major overhaul of a dressing room that has swept Hastings to success this season.

Gary Elphick and Jon Meeney at Faversham after Hastings clinched promotion and the title / Picture: Scott White

They lost their final game 2-1 at home to Sevenoaks on Saturday – Knory Scott scoring their goal – but still won the league by a 13-point margin by winning 27 of their 38 games.

Elphick said: “It was disappointing to lose the final game but maybe it was just one game too many after we’d already won the league.

“If you look at where we were in November, December, to win the league by 13 points has been outstanding and the players can look back on it with pride.”

Elphick admitted to being delighted to sign his new contract and said it gave him a secure base from which to plot more Pilot Field success.

He said: “I’m obviously delighted to be extending my stay at Hastings United.

“I would like to go on record once again to the owners, directors and CEO Billy Wood for not only placing their trust in me in the first place but now also for rewarding me with a new deal.

“I’d also like to give a special mention to Chris Agutter – his previous work at the club should never be overlooked and he was the reason I joined this special club in the first place.

“My backroom staff have played a pivotal role in our current success, they are the team behind the team, and they are very special people.

“The group of players I have to thank as well, they are talented but most importantly a driven team.

“I look forward to working with them in the future and hopefully adding certain ingredients on the way to make us more successful.

“To the fans, I’ve forged a special relationship in years gone by with you, you’ve welcomed me from the very start and made me feel part of the family.

“I hope I can continue to reward you with success. Onwards and upwards COYU!”

CEO Wood added: “I am delighted that Gary and the staff are staying for the foreseeable future.

“There were no questions our end that we wanted Gary to stay, I really enjoy working with him and know our goals are aligned.

“In November many thought our season was done but we remained calm and kept our belief in the project and Gary delivered the objectives I laid out in front of him.

“He is a man of his word; a true leader of men and I know the supporters of this club love having him in charge.

“We are excited for the season ahead and will work hard this summer to deliver what we believe is possible.”

Elphick is getting stuck into the task of talking to existing players about their futures – and identifying additions to the squad who can help United give a good account of themselves in the Isthmian premier.

He said most existing players’ contracts were up but there was an extra year option on Tom Chalmers, Sam Hasler and Ollie Black, while Finn O’Mara – signed halfway through the season just gone – was contracted until the end of next season.

Elphick added: “We want to keep the core of what we have – they have done well and deserve their chance at the next level.”