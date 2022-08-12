Harrogate Town v Crawley Town preview: Reds seek to replicate Carabao Cup performance at the Sulphurites

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate may not be the easiest place for Crawley to visit though with the Sulphurites convincingly beating Swindon Town 3-0 at home on the opening day.

Although this was followed by a disappointing 3-0 defeat away at Crewe Alexandra last weekend, Harrogate will look to use the home crowd to their advantage and pick up another three points in front of their fans.

Similarly to Crawley, Harrogate have been operating with a back three so far this season, as the teams are likely to line up with similar formations.

Action from Crawley Town's home clash against Harrogate Town in February 2021. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

Although it is early days in the season, Crawley will be itching to get their first point of the season and take themselves off the bottom spot.

The Reds will be buoyed by their excellent Carabao Cup first round win over League One Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening but results need to improve in the league.

They’ll need to have more urgency in the final third and create more clear-cut chances if they are to pick up their first points of the campaign.

Only one shot on target in the opening two league fixtures is a worrying stat for the Red Devils. They have notched up the lowest expected goals in the whole of League Two.

Kevin Betsy’s side have had plenty of the ball in their opening games but have done nothing with it and have at times lacked quality, especially in the final third.

Signing League Two’s top-scorer in Dom Telford hasn’t helped the Reds thus far this campaign as he’s struggled to get involved in games and get chances.

If Crawley can find Telford they know his capabilities of scoring goals so it’s just a matter of giving him the chances to finish.