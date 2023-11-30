Hassocks boss James Westlake says hard work by the whole Robins squad has put them near the top of the Southern Combination premier division – and they’ll stick together to try to stay there.

It’s been a superb season so far at the Beacon and one of the best results so far came on Tuesday night when 17-year-old Josh Nandhra, 47-year-old Pat Harding and captain Alex Bygraves scored to clinch a 3-2 win at top-six rivals Steyning.

That put them second, just a point behind leaders Crowborough – but there’s no bold predictions from Westlake, who is content to keep discovering what the squad can achieve.

"We are taking one game at a time,” he told us. “It's very clichéd, but we are only just approaching the halfway stage of the season and there are plenty of points up for grabs.

Hassocks in action at Newhaven earlier in the season | Picture: Paul Trunfull

“We will continue to stick together as a group, work hard and see where that gets as we head into the second half of the season.”

Last weekend they beat Saltdean 4-0 at the Beacon, their 11th league win in 17 matches, with Kyle Woolven (2), Michael Williamson and Harding on target.

But Westlake is keen not to single out star performers, saying: “Every player in the squad deserves great credit. It's been a team effort since the start of the season and that is something we’re going to continue to build on.

“We set our targets at the start of the season and are constantly reviewing these as we move through the season. As I've said, it’s one game at a time at the moment.”

Hassocks are out of all the cups and that could help their bid for league honours. They have only three more scheduled SCFL premier outings before Christmas, away to Bexhill and Lingfield and at home to Loxwood.

Westlake said: “There are tough games coming up between now and Christmas against teams that have improved since we played them at the start of the season.”

