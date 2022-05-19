Hastings United fans' favourite moves on: It's been an absolute pleasure

The forward has left The Pilot Field by mutual consent as Gary Elphick begins the job of moulding his squad for next season’s Isthmian premier campaign after the Us won the Isthmian south east title.

Pogue has been a fans’ favourite in spells spanning a decade and said on Twitter: “Unfortunately all good things come to an end. Wanna say a massive thank you to @hastingsufc for everything over the past 10 years.

"I’ve made some friends for life. Wanna thank all the staff/players over the past three years, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

Kenny Pogue with Sam Adams after Hastings United won promotion / Picture: Scott White

Pogue’s announcement sparked numerous replies from fans and players praising his service to the club.

Boss Elphick said: “It was all very amicable. Kenny’s been fantastic for the club but we felt it was the right time for him to move on.

"Dave Martin has moved on too – he’s signed for Phoenix Sports – but we are making good progress in tying down players for next season. I hope all those I want to keep will stay.”

Elphick said one or two new faces could arrive in the squad in the next couple of weeks, but it was too early to say how many other comings and goings there were likely to be.