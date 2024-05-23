Hastings United guessing game goes on in Sussex’s managerial merry-go-round
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Us’ decision on who will replace Chris Agutter is thought to be imminent.
Agutter’s second spell in charge at the Pilot Field ended after just seven months when he landed the job of Worthing FC’s new manager.
Following Gary Elphick’s resignation at the end of the 2022-23 season and Paul Barnes’ sacking in October, Agutter’s departure has left the club looking for their fourth manager in just over a year.
Their search has been complicated by the fact there are plenty of other managerial movements going on in Sussex and farther afield affecting who is available.
Two of Hastings’ Sussex rivals in the step three Isthmian premier division have appointed new bosses in the past week.
Lewes have handed their job to Craig Nelson following Tony Russell’s decision to leave, while Whitehawk have replaced the departed Shaun Saunders with Ross McNeilly.
Other Sussex moves have seen Dave Altendorff leave Lancin g – for a new role with an as-yet-unnamed step three club – and former Hastings United CEO and chairman Billy Wood quit as Eastbourne Borough Women’s manager to take over at AFC Uckfield.
Hastings will be looking for a new boss who can build on the good work of the 2023-24 and lead a promotion charge when the new campaign starts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.