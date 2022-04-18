Hastings United lift Isthmian trophy amid amazing scenes

Champions! Hastings United lift the trophy / Picture: Scott White

Their home game against VCD on Saturday was a celebration of their Isthmian south east division title win as the silverwatre was handed to them - two years after they looked to set to win it, of course.

It's been a long fight to finally get a season finished and get their hands on the prize, which also means promotion to the Isthmian premier division for next season.

Scott White's pictures and the video embedded here show some great scenes at the Pilot Field in front of 2,084 fans, making it another day to cherish for fans among many they have had recently.

On the pitch Jack Dixon, Danny Parish and Kenny Pogue got the goals in a 3-0 win that saw United equal the points record for the divison - 82 - with two games to go, one of which is today (Monday) at Lancing.

Kenny Pogue after his goal v VCD / Picture: Scott White