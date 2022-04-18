Hastings United lift Isthmian trophy amid amazing scenes

They've got their hands on the prize at last - and you can see what it means to the players and the fans of Hastings United.

By Steve Bone
Monday, 18th April 2022, 9:05 am
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 9:08 am
Champions! Hastings United lift the trophy / Picture: Scott White

Their home game against VCD on Saturday was a celebration of their Isthmian south east division title win as the silverwatre was handed to them - two years after they looked to set to win it, of course.

It's been a long fight to finally get a season finished and get their hands on the prize, which also means promotion to the Isthmian premier division for next season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Scott White's pictures and the video embedded here show some great scenes at the Pilot Field in front of 2,084 fans, making it another day to cherish for fans among many they have had recently.

On the pitch Jack Dixon, Danny Parish and Kenny Pogue got the goals in a 3-0 win that saw United equal the points record for the divison - 82 - with two games to go, one of which is today (Monday) at Lancing.

SEE ALSO: Elphick verdict on United title triumph | How Hastings got over the line with point at Faversham.

Champions! Hastings United lift the trophy / Picture: Scott White
Champions! Hastings United lift the trophy / Picture: Scott White
Kenny Pogue after his goal v VCD / Picture: Scott White
Jack Dixon celbrates his goal with fans / Picture: Scott White
Hastings UnitedLancing