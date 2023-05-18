Hastings United name new management duo: Barnes and Stone land Pilot Field roles

Hastings United have named former Dulwich Hamlet, Welling and Margate man Paul Barnes as Gary Elphick’s replacement as first team manager.

He will start immediately and will have fans’ favourite Craig Stone alongside him as player assistant manager.

United have announced plans to have a second training base – in South London – partly to help the club’s London-based players and parlty, they say, bcause there is a lacking of training pitches in Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club said: “We received several applications for the post but feel that Paul has the outstanding qualities as a coach to be able to build a team worthy of wearing the Hastings Badge and take the club forwards on all fronts.

Craig Stone will be player assistant manager | Picture: Scott White

"Paul holds a UEFA Coaching A Licence and has previous experience managing in the National League South with Dulwich Hamlet as well as previous roles at Welling United and Margate.

"Paul and Craig will implement a new structure where we will have a satellite training facility in South London so that training can be split between Hastings and Greenwich during the week on non match days.

"This should ease travel times spent during the week for our more London based players as well as solving an issue of Hastings not having enough suitable pitches within the Borough, which currently hinders our progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paul and Craig will now shape their squad for the job in hand in the Isthmian League premier so please let’s get behind them, and everyone at the club, so that we may enjoy more of the success that we all crave.”

The quick move to replace Elphick and his right-hand man Jon Meeney will be welcomed by United fans, who have been rocked by their departures and that of CEO and chairman Billy Wood in the past fortnight.

Reaction to Barnes and Stone’s appointements on social media was positive, with a number of fans wishing them well and others who have worked with Barnes before saying the club had landed a good manager and decent man.

The Hastings United PA Box Twitter account said: “That's lifted the mood around here! Congratulations Craig Stone and welcome Paul Barnes. Experience and continuity. Great news.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two players the new duo won’t be working with are forwards Ben Pope and James Hull – who are both leaving the club.

United said of Pope: “Hastings United can today announce that Ben Pope will leave the Us. We would like to thank Ben for his time at the club and wish him every success going forward. We will be announcing which players are retained for 23/24 shortly and new signings announced in due course.”

United also wished Hull well after he said on Twitter: “My time at @hastingsufc has come to an end. Just want to thank all of the amazing supporters for being with us through thick and thin and supporting me through my journey here! And to all the staff and players for some great years and memories! Time for a new challenge.”

Elphick resigned a fortnight ago after 18 months as manager, having taken over from Chris Agutter in November 2021 and guided the team to the 21-22 Isthmian south east title and then to a top-half Isthmian premier finish in the season just ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hinted when he left the club wanted to go in a direction he did not feel able to lead. There’s been talk of a need to trim the playing budget because of the huge expenses the club are facing trying to keep The Pilot Field in a reasonable condition all the time their planned move to Tilekiln is being held up by the council.