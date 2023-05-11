New Hastings United shock: Chairman and CEO quits

Billy Wood has resigned as Hastings United’s chairman and chief executive – the second blow the club have suffered in just over a week.

Wood has decided he can no longer give his all to what he regards as a full-time job running operations at The Pilot Field. It comes hot on the heels of Gary Elphick and Jon Meeney resigning as manager and assistant manager.

This latest news will have fans worried over what the future holds for the club, and the board’s immediate focus will be on finding replacements for those who have departed.

Wood has been at United for four seasons, a spell in which they have had major successes for their men’s, women’s and academy teams and have made great progress in expanding their junior section.

Billy Wood with daughter Berite after Hastings United won the Isthmian south east title a year ago

But much of that time has been dominated by their attempts – so far thwarted – to develop and move into a new purpose-built stadium at Tilekiln.

That has been a growing headache for the club, with big money having gone into that project but other funds now needed to improve The Pilot Field all the while the Tilekiln move does not go ahead.

It’s fair to say the stand-off with the council over the move is a factor in both Elphick and Wood leaving.

Wood told the Hastings Observer and sussexworld.co.uk/sport he was sorry to be leaving and wished everyone at the club well.

And he said he could look back on his spell at The Pilot Field with great pride.

"My work/life balance is not working for me at the moment and driving Hastings United Football Club to the level it needs to be at is a seven-days-a-week job,” he said.

"It’s a huge job overseeing the huge sums of money needed, keeping fans galvanised and dealing with all the red tape we’ve had with the council.”

Wood stands down as chairnan and chief executive with immediate effect and will leave his role as manager of the women’s first team after their final game on May 21.

Wood said he was proud to have seen the men’s team win promotion back to step three on his watch and seen the women’s side complete two superb campaigns.