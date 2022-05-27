Hastings Wanderers U13s claim club's first league title

The boys completed their league season in style with a 5-0 victory over Hawkinge Town Youth in the Ashford and District League to secure theirs and the club's first league title. The boys have been phenomenal all season winning 17 out of their 20 games and only losing twice all season.

The Wanderers boys went into the game knowing only a win would secure the league title and if they were nervous they didn't show it - the game started brightly with Wanderers spurning several early chances to take the lead with Jack Oakley going closest, just missing the bottom corner with a lovely strike.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Wanderers Youth FC u13s Lions - champions!

As the half wore on Wanderers maintained the pressure and finally made the breakthrough with Jared Dobinson smashing home his 25th goal of the season from quick reactions in a goalmouth scramble.

Wanderers couldn't make another breakthrough until after half-time when some quick footwork from Jared won a penalty which Archie Gunn dispatched into the top corner with ease - from then the game opened up and Ollie Holewell slotted away the third, Charlie Jones then popped up with a long range strike for the fourth and his 23rd of the season .

Alessio Pola then made a break and was brought down by the goalkeeper for a penalty but instead of taking it himself the team nominated goalkeeper Dexter Brett to take it and he obliged by smashing it down the middle to wrap up the goalscoring. The squad has grown in confidence and ability as the season has gone on and got their rewards.