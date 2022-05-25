Hastings United announce first friendly - and invite Ed Sheeran to it!

Hastings United have issued a cheeky invite to Ed Sheeran after revealing they will be welcoming Ipswich under-23s to The Pilot Field for a July friendly.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 7:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 7:57 am

Singer songwriter Sheeran is Ipswich's most famous fan and a big sponsor of the Portman Road club and Hastings CEO Billy Wood - who used to work in the music business - was quick to let him know of the match.

The Us welcome the U23 Tractor Boys on Wednesday, July 20 (7:45pm) as part of their build-up to their attack on the Isthmian premier division following their Isthmian south east title win.

Wood described the match on Twitter as 'something a bit different' then asked: "Fancy it @edsheeran..?"

Ed Sheeran at an Ipswich game / Picture: Getty

As yet, there's been no reply from him...

