Hastings United announce first friendly - and invite Ed Sheeran to it!

Singer songwriter Sheeran is Ipswich's most famous fan and a big sponsor of the Portman Road club and Hastings CEO Billy Wood - who used to work in the music business - was quick to let him know of the match.
The Us welcome the U23 Tractor Boys on Wednesday, July 20 (7:45pm) as part of their build-up to their attack on the Isthmian premier division following their Isthmian south east title win.
Wood described the match on Twitter as 'something a bit different' then asked: "Fancy it @edsheeran..?"
As yet, there's been no reply from him...
