Haywards Heath boss wants to reaction to league setbacks

Heath lost 3-0 at Sittingbourne on Saturday to slip out of the Isthmian south-east top five.

They look to get back on track at home to Faversham on Saturday – and have a Velocity Trophy quarter-final at Horsham next Tuesday.

The Blues have lost three of their past four league games and Dynan said: “‘At this time of the season there are no easy games and you’ve got nerves that play a part of it, with players keeping an eye on other results.

Haywards Heath have been going well in the Velocity Trophy but not in the Isthmian League / Picture: Ray Turner

“They are worried complacency might kick in; that’s the boys having an open conversation in front of me, they’re demanding more from each other, which is always good to hear for any manager.

“I told them I was disappointed (at Sittingbourne). The first half we created enough chances to win the game twice.

“I had a go at them at half-time as I was disappointed we weren’t taking chances and we conceded such an easy goal – only to go out there in the second half and do exactly the same.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Dynan said: “Faversham have always been solid at the back.