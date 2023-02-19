Haywards Heath Town have sacked their management team – just two months after appointing them.

Managers Dale Hurley and Alex Walsh and coach Matt Evans have been axed after being in charge at the Hanbury for 11 games – which resulted in three wins, three draws and five defeats.

They moved to Heath from Lancing less than a fortnight before Christmas after Martin Dynan left the Heath boss’s job by mutual consent.

A statement from Heath on Sunday morning said: “On the back of a recent poor run of results, culiminating in a 5-0 defeat to Sittingbourne, the board of directors have unanimously voted to relieve Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley of their duties with immediate effect.

Dale Hurley and Alex Walsh during their spell at Lancing

"The club would like to put on record their thanks to Alex, Dale and Matt Evans for their efforts the past couple of months. An announcement of a new manager will be made in due course.”

Heath’s decision to change personnel now comes just four days after Burgess Hill. neighbours and fellow Isthmian south east inhabitants, did the same – sacking Jay Lovett and his management team.

It raises the prospect of whether Lovett may now go to Haywards Heath – or if there is a chance of Hurley and Walsh going to the Hillians.

Both Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath are close to the Isthmian south east relegation zone and keen to avoid a return to the SCFL.