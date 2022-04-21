Haywards Heath Town focus turns to play-offs - but who will they face?

Watching on... but there were no goals for the crowd at Hanbury Park when Heath took on Corinthian / Picture: Ray Turner

Martin Dynan’s team will take on either Herne Bay, Ashford United or Cray Valley PM in a play-off semi-final after results last Saturday confirmed they would finish in the top five.

Burgess Hill have just missed out on a play-off spot, though another four points from their Easter games meant Jay Lovett’s team are set to finish seventh.

Heath won’t know until after this Saturday’s final league game at home to VCD who they will face for a chance to reach the play-off final.

Dynan said: “Our thoughts and sights are firmly on the play-offs.”

In the meantime the manager will be hoping his selection options improve before the semi-final comes around, with player unavailibility a factor he highlighted as Heath drew 0-0 at home to Corinthian and away to Whitehawk over Easter.

He said: “I had said prior to the (Corinthian) game that a point would not be turned down as they are a good side who are in good form.

“However, it is another game that we have failed to score in, missing a penalty in the process.

“As for Whitehawk on Monday, this is one we could have predicted.

“Our trouble was that we had five attacking players out and unavailable, and a bench that consisted of two injured defenders.

“We are at the bare bones at the minute, so given the restrictions, I guess a point was on the cards but I’m disappointed not to take three.”