Haywards Heath Town happy to spoil the Hastings United party

There were few chances but seven bookings over the course of a game that could have seen the Us promoted into the Isthmian Premier Division by the end of the afternoon.

Early on Blues goalkeeper Billy Collings came to claim a Danny Parish one-on-one but it was the other end where the game saw most of the early action. Harry Laflin’s overhead kick sailed just wide and an Oliver Allen corner was cleared off the Hasting’s line after it headed goal-bound off the Hastings defence.

Hastings forward Sam Adams tried to volley over Collings when he was caught off his line a few minutes before half time but the ball flew harmlessly over, and just as the half drew to a close U’s centre-back glanced a header wide from a corner on the right, missing the top left corner of the goal by a few inches meaning the teams went in without a goal.

Haywards Heath on the attack at Hastings / Picture: Will Charlton

The best chance of the game came just after half-time when Ibrahim Jalloh was sent down the left wing by Blues ‘keeper Collings' long kick. With just U’s goalkeeper Louis Rogers to beat Jalloh couldn’t guide the ball past Rogers’ outstretched left boot from ten yards.

Shortly after, a deflected Sam Hasler drive from 25 yards was somehow saved by Heath ‘keeper Collings’ own left boot when it looked certain to go in the centre of the net.

Action in the Hastings-Haywards Heath game / Picture: Will Charlton

As the game petered out, no goal was threatened despite late Hastings pressure. Visitors Byron Napper and Oliver Allen were booked as they sought to keep the game as a draw with time running out. Hastings brought on forwards James Hull and Kenny Pogue but they couldn’t get that goal to send the bumper crowd into a rapture. They will have to wait until this weekend’s trip to Faversham for another bid to be crowned champions.

Heath manager Dynan said: "We set up to win the game and help our own playoff hopes and if that meant spoiling and delaying the inevitable - then that’s what I was prepared to do. It’s a great point away from home and one that helps the cause. I’m happy with the point."

Asked to comment on Director of Football Nick Levett’s assertion ‘keeper Collings will get the team 10 points this season he said: "That’s a fair assessment but I think that’s the least he’ll get us. He made two great saves today that they’ll look back at and be disappointed ’