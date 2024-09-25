'He made the dream become reality' - Crawley Town fans react as Scott Lindsey looks set to join MK Dons

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 25th Sep 2024, 09:52 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The inevitable appears to be getting nearer and nearer for Crawley Town fans.

Scott Lindsey looks set to be unveiled as the MK Dons boss this afternoon after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

And Crawley fans have already taken to social media to give their thanks to the manager who made history with the club last season and is arguably Reds’ greatest ever manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Haytch (@_Haytch_)· posted: “Thank you for allowing us to believe gaffer.”

Jai Sra (@jaisra02) said: “Can’t begrudge him for going. What a manager”

Ryan Buss (@RyanBuss700) said: “He certainly made the dream become reality.”

George (@Brax12George) posted: “Thank you Scott for making us dream and doing something I thought I would never see, promotion back to league one and playing at Wembley. The best Crawley manager EVER.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Blackmore (@benb556) said: “Thank you for everything, Scott Lindsey.”

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey arms raised in celebration during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey arms raised in celebration during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey arms raised in celebration during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024.

Dan Wade (@danw_1986) posted on X: “Can't begrudge Scott Lindsey for leaving, kept Crawley up in his first season, got them promoted in his second. Will always be remembered fondly here.”

Jack (@jackdunn97) said: “Scott Lindsey to MK Dons looks certain to happen today then. Memories to last a lifetime. Thank you.”

Related topics:MK DonsMemories