'He made the dream become reality' - Crawley Town fans react as Scott Lindsey looks set to join MK Dons

The inevitable appears to be getting nearer and nearer for Crawley Town fans.

Scott Lindsey looks set to be unveiled as the MK Dons boss this afternoon after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

And Crawley fans have already taken to social media to give their thanks to the manager who made history with the club last season and is arguably Reds’ greatest ever manager.

Haytch (@_Haytch_)· posted: “Thank you for allowing us to believe gaffer.”

Jai Sra (@jaisra02) said: “Can’t begrudge him for going. What a manager”

Ryan Buss (@RyanBuss700) said: “He certainly made the dream become reality.”

George (@Brax12George) posted: “Thank you Scott for making us dream and doing something I thought I would never see, promotion back to league one and playing at Wembley. The best Crawley manager EVER.”

Ben Blackmore (@benb556) said: “Thank you for everything, Scott Lindsey.”

Dan Wade (@danw_1986) posted on X: “Can't begrudge Scott Lindsey for leaving, kept Crawley up in his first season, got them promoted in his second. Will always be remembered fondly here.”

Jack (@jackdunn97) said: “Scott Lindsey to MK Dons looks certain to happen today then. Memories to last a lifetime. Thank you.”