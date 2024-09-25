Scott Lindsey set to leave Crawley Town to join MK Dons, according to reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The news Crawley Town fans have been dreading is nearing, according to reports.

@footyinsider247 has reported a deal has been agreed between the two clubs which will see Scott Lindsey unveiled as the new MK Dons manager this afternoon (Wednesday, September 25).

And yesterday fans seemed to accept that it was inevitable that Lindsey would be leaving.

And footballinsider247.com has reported this morning: “MK Dons have agreed a deal with Crawley Town as they prepare to name Scott Lindsey as their new manager, sources have told Football Insider.

“The 52-year-old successfully led Crawley to promotion from League Two and is now poised to take charge at Stadium MK following a breakthrough in negotiations.

“The Dons have been searching for a new manager since former boss Mike Williamson took the vacant job at Carlisle United.” You can read the full story here.

Reds fans have already reacted on social media.

Haytch (@_Haytch_)· posted: “Thank you for allowing us to believe gaffer.”

Jai Sra (@jaisra02) said: “Can’t begrudge him for going. What a manager”

Follow for updates here.