Scott Lindsey set to leave Crawley Town to join MK Dons, according to reports

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 25th Sep 2024, 09:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The news Crawley Town fans have been dreading is nearing, according to reports.

@footyinsider247 has reported a deal has been agreed between the two clubs which will see Scott Lindsey unveiled as the new MK Dons manager this afternoon (Wednesday, September 25).

Lindsey has been the favourite with the bookies ever since Mike Williamson left the club to join Carlisle United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And yesterday fans seemed to accept that it was inevitable that Lindsey would be leaving.

And footballinsider247.com has reported this morning: “MK Dons have agreed a deal with Crawley Town as they prepare to name Scott Lindsey as their new manager, sources have told Football Insider.

“The 52-year-old successfully led Crawley to promotion from League Two and is now poised to take charge at Stadium MK following a breakthrough in negotiations.

“The Dons have been searching for a new manager since former boss Mike Williamson took the vacant job at Carlisle United.” You can read the full story here.

Reds fans have already reacted on social media.

Haytch (@_Haytch_)· posted: “Thank you for allowing us to believe gaffer.”

Jai Sra (@jaisra02) said: “Can’t begrudge him for going. What a manager”

Follow for updates here.

Related topics:MK DonsMike WilliamsonLeague Two