After more than a year out in Africa, Russ completed his incredible run across the entire length of the continent from south to north on Sunday (April 7).

Russ, 26, was joined by dozens of his social media followers for the final leg of his journey in the Tunisian countryside.

Sam Hart, who plays football with Russ for Hillside Rangers in Lancing, gave an interview to Sky News.

Asked about Russ, Sam said: “He’s the most humble guy. I just know when he gets back to Worthing – people will think he will need security but he doesn’t, he’ll go down the Broadwater pub for a pint.

“We’ve got one more game of the season, April 20th and I’m fully expecting him to play. But he won’t be starting. He’ll probably have to run the line and play the second half because he hasn’t been around for the year.

“Where was he when we played in Eastbourne at the beginning of the season or Peacehaven away? He wasn't there, was he.

"He was galivanting in Africa, enjoying himself.

Russ ‘The Hardest Geezer’ Cook has done Worthing proud – and he is sure to receive a hero’s welcome when he returns to Sussex. (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

“You don't walk back in at Hillside Rangers, you've got to work hard to get in this side.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing him when he's back. This won't change him. Russ will be Russ.