'He’ll probably have to run the line' - Football teammate of Sussex hero Russ Cook in brilliant TV interview
and live on Freeview channel 276
After more than a year out in Africa, Russ completed his incredible run across the entire length of the continent from south to north on Sunday (April 7).
Russ, 26, was joined by dozens of his social media followers for the final leg of his journey in the Tunisian countryside.
Sam Hart, who plays football with Russ for Hillside Rangers in Lancing, gave an interview to Sky News.
Asked about Russ, Sam said: “He’s the most humble guy. I just know when he gets back to Worthing – people will think he will need security but he doesn’t, he’ll go down the Broadwater pub for a pint.
“We’ve got one more game of the season, April 20th and I’m fully expecting him to play. But he won’t be starting. He’ll probably have to run the line and play the second half because he hasn’t been around for the year.
“Where was he when we played in Eastbourne at the beginning of the season or Peacehaven away? He wasn't there, was he.
"He was galivanting in Africa, enjoying himself.
“You don't walk back in at Hillside Rangers, you've got to work hard to get in this side.
“I'm really looking forward to seeing him when he's back. This won't change him. Russ will be Russ.
"He's going to be the hardest box to box midfielder in the football league. Football is different, he will probably pull his hamstring in ten minutes, the pitches we play on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.