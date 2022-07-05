Here's how you can win two FREE EFL season tickets including Crawley Town

FreeSuperTips are offering a chance for a lucky supporter to win TWO EFL season tickets of their choice for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The home of free sports betting tips said: “After a season of highs and lows in 2021-22, attention swiftly turns to the upcoming campaign which can raise the optimism levels before a ball is kicked.

“There are a lot of questions that will need to be answered going into a new EFL campaign; Will relegated clubs bounce back? Can teams build on promotion successes? Will management changes better or worsen some clubs?

“The three teams relegated from the Premier League will be looking for an immediate return, Norwich City and Watford achieved it in 2020-21, but will they do it again?

“Sunderland are back in the Championship after their 2-0 victory over Wycombe at Wembley’s play-off final. This significant win has ended a four-year stay in the third division for the black cats and fans will feel they’re still not where they belong.

“Derby County are nearing an imminent takeover and there will be interest on how Wayne Rooney and the club cope in a competitive League One.

“After over three-years out of the football scene, former Manchester City boss Mark Hughes enters his first full season at the Utilita Energy Stadium as Bradford City’s manager with expectations at an all-time high.

“And just last month, we saw the Edgeley Park pitch flooded by fans as mass celebrations greeted Stockport at the final whistle ending an 11-year hiatus out of the English Football League.

“Ultimately for whoever you support, there is a lot to look forward to as the much-anticipated EFL season is set to start next month!

“To celebrate, FreeSuperTips are giving one lucky winner a pair of EFL season tickets. We’re looking for devoted fans who want to be at every home league game at their favourite EFL club in 2022-23.

“Think it could be you? Then simply fill in the details here and you could have a chance of winning. This opportunity is not to be missed!”

Entries are open until Monday, July 18.

The winner of the competition will be selected and contacted via email or the phone number they have provided.

The successful entrant will have 24 hours to claim their prize.

If a response is not made within 24 hours, FreeSuperTips reserve the right to select a new winner. Only one entry is allowed per person. Applicants must be 18+ to enter.