It comes after a new study, conducted by leading pub company and brewer Greene King, showed Brits are nearly three times more likely to have heard of a male England footballer than their female counterparts.

In order to show their support for the Lionesses and champion the individual profiles of the stars in the current squad, Greene King, the Home of Pub Sport, is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to any customers that have the same surname as a member of the England women’s football team.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with the surname: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim a free drink during the three group games by heading into a Greene King Sports site

To celebrate the start of UEFA Women's EURO England 2022 this week, Greene King is offering a free drink to any pub goer sharing their surname with a Lioness. Picture by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

To claim the free drink, all customers have to do is show their photo ID at the bar during a live EURO England group game. Every England women’s group stage match will be shown live across a number of Greene King managed sports pubs, your home for sport this summer.

The three group games take place on:

- Wednesday, July 6, England v Austria, KO 8pm

- Monday, July 11, England v Norway, KO 8pm

- Friday, July 15, Northern Ireland v England, KO 8pm

According to brand-new data, more than a third (37 per cent) of Brits admit they have never heard of any of the England women’s footballers, despite the EUROs kicking off, whereas, by comparison, 87 per cent of UK residents have heard of players in the men’s side.

Even though the popularity of women’s football has never been higher, with viewing figures for the Women’s Super League quadrupling compared to last season1.

What’s more, the data shows that Manchester City and England full-back, Lucy Bronze, is the most well-known Lioness, but is known by less than a quarter (23 per cent) of UK residents. This is a stark contrast to Harry Maguire, the most well-known male England star, with almost double (45 per cent) of respondents recognising his name.

Generation Z are the most aware of England’s female football players, with nearly nine in ten (87 per cent) having heard of one or more members of the current squad. This exposure is not shared by the older generation, with less than half (47 per cent) of 55-64-year-olds recognising at least one Lioness star.

When looking at the men’s side, 95 per cent of Gen Z can name one player or more, compared to 87 per cent of older respondents.

Residents local to Yorkshire and Humberside are the least clued up when it comes to international women’s football, with more than six in ten (61 per cent) admitting they have never heard of any members of the current squad, which is notably different to those living in the Northeast, with just 17 per cent admitting the same.

Sheffield is the city with the seemingly the least exposure to the England women’s team, with nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of residents unable to name one player.

The free drink offer is the latest in Greene King’s ongoing Festival of Sport activity, celebrating the packed schedule of sports taking place throughout summer 2022.

Greene King is passionate about bringing sport to its customers and will be showing all the Women’s EURO group games live across their participating pubs, with the view of educating the nation on the names of the stars representing England at the highest level this year.

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King sport said: “Despite the fact that the Women’s EUROs tournament grows in popularity each year, there is still a massive lack of awareness and support for the individuals who make up our incredible team.

“This limited time offer isn’t just about a free drink, it’s a chance to show support right across the UK for our Lionesses and champion the incredible UK talent on display on the world stage.”

The offer is available across 810 participating pubs (excluding Scotland) during each of the three live England Women’s EURO group stage matches. Guests must bring a valid, in date photo ID (photo driver’s licence, passport or card bearing the ‘PASS’ logo) and have the same surname as a member of the squad.