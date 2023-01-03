Crawley Town fans have pointed co-owner in the direction of the Cowley brothers for the next Reds boss.

WAGMI United and Crawley Town are looking for a new boss after Matty Etherington left the post last week after just 34 days in charge at the Broadfield Stadium.

Many names are being tipped for the role including Kenny Jackett, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – who is currently 3/1 favourite with the bookies - and Woking boss Darren Sarll.

But last night (Monday, January 2), a new name was thrown into the hat by Reds fans when Portsmouth announced they had parted company with Danny and Nicky Cowley.

Danny Cowley and Nicky Cowley. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The League One club said: “Both Danny and Nicky have given everything to Pompey, working so hard inside and outside of the training ground with a determination to bring success – not just to the football club, but to the city of Portsmouth and the wider community.

“Danny and Nicky both really understand Portsmouth and they should look back with pride at the progress and innovation they have delivered at the club.”

The Cowleys enjoyed promotion success with Lincoln City.

Reds fan Peter Mitchell posted on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Facebook page: “Portsmouth have just sacked the Cowley brothers so here's your chance Preston.”

Gary Ponsford replied: “Funnily enough, I had thought of them as potential managers, but didn't think we would be big enough to attract them ...”

Jamie Hollis tweeted: “Cowley’s to Crawley?? What a dream @crawleytown.”

Crawley co-owner and co-chairman Preston Johnson told the Crawley Observer: “We are currently conducting managerial interviews have already done multiple.”