'He's made a huge error' – Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy criticises referee after losing to rivals AFC Wimbledon

In the 28th minute, Arsenal loanee, Mazeed Ogungbo was sent off for slipping and handling the ball in his own penalty area. After a difficult end to the first half, the Reds re-applied themselves in the second to get back into the game.

“The second half was outstanding,” said Betsy after the game. “We had a really good team shape, and we got an ascendancy at 1-1. We only had ten men, but we were controlling the game and we forced them into some changes.

“After the sending off, we had to tactically adjust ourselves after half-time and credit to players for applying themselves the way they did.”

Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy

AFC Wimbledon scored their first goal from Kyle Hudlin’s penalty given for Ogungbo’s handball despite the referee initially letting play continue. After a controversial decision also ruining Crawley’s chances on Saturday against Crewe Alexandre, Betsy said: “There’s no excuse for the referee again today and I’m totally disappointed.

“Mazeed (Ogungbo) did slip and handled the ball, but then the referee’s played on. They then missed an open goal, and he’s brought it back to give a penalty. I just don’t understand. It’s a red card but then a goal-kick to us. That’s the rules and he’s made a huge error today.

“At this level, a referee can’t be making that kind of mistake. There are livelihoods at stake.”

Second half goals from Jack Powell and Wimbledon’s Kwaku Frimpong heading into his own net showed the threat Crawley posed in moments of the game. However, the mistakes made early on couldn’t be made up for in the eventual final score.

“The first half wasn’t acceptable,” said Betsy. “We made wholesale changes to the team from Saturday and some of the players brought in didn’t take their opportunity early on.

“They didn’t run around; they didn’t sprint, and I won’t accept anything less. That’s the minimum application when you play for this football club. They need to be mindful of how they apply themselves when they put on a Crawley shirt. If weren’t aware of that, they should be now after the rocket they got at half-time.”

Last time out in the Football League Trophy, Crawley were able to beat League One side Portsmouth. Although the league is Crawley’s most important competition, Betsy said, “I want to win every single game that we go out to play. I don’t care how other teams and managers regard the Papa John’s trophy, Carabao Cup or anything else, every game that we step out onto the pitch for we want to win.”

After Powell’s equalizer in the 59th minute, Ayoub Assai and Frimpong finished the game off for Crawley. Although the Reds suffered a disappointing loss to a rival club, there were some positives to take from the game.

“Some players took their chance tonight and gave a really good performance. Caleb (Chukwuemeka), who hardly had a pre-season, made his first start for us and was a real handful for the opposition.

“Jack Powell did really well in midfield with a good goal and move to create the second with some nice passing.

“It was only Ben Wells’ third professional match and for a young kid, the maturity he had in midfield was really good. I was pleased with some individuals but we’re a team. Players need to step up and perform to the expected level of this football club and if they don’t, they won’t be at the club.”

Crawley now only have until Saturday to prepare for their away trip to Doncaster in the League. Off the back of two losses, the Reds will hope they can climb the League Two table with a victory over the Rovers.