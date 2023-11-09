Hinshelwood delight as Worthing FC produce perfect response to FA Cup heartbreak

Adam Hinshelwood was delighted to see Worthing produce the perfect response to their FA Cup woes – by moving into the top six of the National League South.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rebels’ FA Cup tie at Alfreton on Saturday ended as something of a damp squib as they lost 2-0 to wave goodbye to hope of big prixe money and a glamour tie in the second half.

But it was a different story on Tuesday as they roared back to form with a 3-0 home success over bottom side Havant through goals by Kane Wills, Ollie Pearce and Danny Cashman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing on the attack v Havant | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood said he’d been delighted by the way they bounced back after the Cup loss – and revealed the majority of the squad had come in for an extra training session 24 hours before the Havant clash.

The victory puts them in good heart for a relentless run of fixtures. They play twice a week for the next few weeks now, starting with league matches at Weston on Saturday and a home to Dartford next Tuesday.

Hinshelwood said: “At Alfreton we had plenty of possession but it didn’t click for us in front of goal. Our fans were phenomenal and we’ve not given them enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was important to put that behind us quickly and I was delighted with the attitude the squad have shown since Saturday.

"We had 14 or 15 in for an extra session on Monday, then we played really well to beat Havant.

"It would have been easy for that to be a hangover from Saturday but it was pretty comfortable.

"One or two players have looked low on confidence lately but this win and performance should lift everyone and put us in confident mood going into the next few games.”

Hinshelwood has been hit by two more major injury blows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Aarran Racine is out for the season with an ACL injury, while new recruit Glen Rea is out for six weeks after breaking his toe in a freak accident while helping a friend move house.

The manager said: “It always seems to be our most experienced players who get the bad luck. It’s a blow to lose both of them. But we have a good squad and others will need to step up and show what they can do.”