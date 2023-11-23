Adam Hinshelwood said Worthing’s 3-0 midweek National South win at Farnborough was the perfect way to put a disappointing early FA Trophy exit behind them.

Worthing celebrate one of their three goals at Farnborough | Picture: Mike Gunn

Second half strikes by Joan Luque, Ollie Pearce and Ricky Aguiar earned the points at Farnborough and put the Rebels back into the play-off zone.

It came three days after they were knockoed out of the Trophy by two-divisions-lower Frome Town, losing 4-3 on penalties after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2.

The midweek win came after the squad again did an extra training session on Monday – something Hinshelwood has introduced to try to improve preparation for midweek games, which is paying off.

Worthing now go to Taunton on Saturday with their tails up. And after a long month of travelling they can then look forward to four straight home games, starting with next Tuesday’s Sussex Senior Cup tie with Littlehampton Town.

Boss Hinshelwood said the win at Farnborough was just what was needed.

"After a fairly even first half in which both sides had good chances, scoring two in the first six minutes of the second half was ideal and settled us,” he said.

"From then, they had to come out at us and that suited us. We played some good stuff and it ended up a comfortable win.

"We’d been in on Monday for an extra session. The players have bought into us doing that and it allows us to park Saturday’s game and prepare for Tuesday’s. We’ll keep doing it.

"Going out of the Trophy at Frome was disappointing – it’s a competition we wanted to have a run in. We didn’t play badly but again mistakes have cost us after we’ve worked hard to get into the game.”

Hinshelwood has been operating with a patched-up defence following injuries to the likes of Aarran Racine and Cam Tutt, and he praised the way Joel Colbran had stepped up to a new role .

