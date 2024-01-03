Hinshelwood lays down gauntlet to Worthing players after impressive derby double

We’ve shown what we can do. Now let’s keep showing it – game after game.

That’s Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood’s call to his squad after they went third in the National League South table with a second clean-sheet win over Eastbourne Borough in seven days.

Monday’s 4-0 win at Priory Lane – which proved the final straw for Borough boss Mark Beard, sacked after the game – came courtesy of goals from Ollie Pearce, Nicky Wheeler, Ricky Aguiar and Joan Luque.

It delighted Hinshelwood, who said it was of a standard they now had to maintain. He said: “Credit to the players, from start to finish they were really together, working hard, and put everything into the game.

Worthing players and fans celebrate at Eastbourne Borough - where the Rebels won 4-0 to go third in the National South table | Picture: Mike Gunn

"I’ve been saying for a while now that when we do that, and when we’re togrther and look like a real team, we’re tough to play against.

"It’s nice to see one or two playing with a bit more confidence now. It was excellent – a pleasure to watch.

"Even in some of our heavy defeats away from home, 45 or 50 minutes have been good, so to put it all together and keep back-to-back clean sheets was excellent ."Everything’s coming together. Jake Robinson’s coming back and getting minutes, Joan Luque looked a real threat when he came on.

" It was a real team effort and with the subs and everyone, it feels like there’s more togetherness now.

"W hen I look around the changing room I’ve got a lot of talent staring back at me. And if we can keep that togetherness and work ethic, we have a really good team on our hands.”

With sixth-placed Chelmsford visiting Woodside Road on Saturday, the players know there’s no room for levels to drop.

"Now it’s down to us to maintain our standards,” Hinshelwood said. “Can we put a little run together – results as well as performances? Performances have been good, now it’s time to knuckle down and get some results.

"Chelmsford are a good side who have done well at this level for a long time.”