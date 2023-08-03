Hinshelwood: Worthing FC getting stronger in time for National South kick-off

Adam Hinshelwood believes his Worthing squad has become stronger at just the right time – as he prepares to send them into the new National League South season on Saturday.

A series of home friendly defeats to Bognor, Hashtag United and Gosport sparked a few concerns about how ready the Reds were for the new season.

But those matches involved trialists and some experimental line-ups – and when Hinshelwood put out a stronger line-up at Horsham on Saturday, Worthing won 3-0 thanks to goals by Greg Luer, Ollie Pearce and Joel Colbran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there was a further sign of the strength in depth at the manager’s disposal when a younger side won 2-1 at Littlehampton Town on Monday night – when they finished with seven 15-year-olds on the pitch.

Worthing on their way to a friendly 3-0 win at Horsham | Picture: Mike Gunn

After last night’s Sussex Community Shield clash with Broadbridge Heath at Lancing it’s down to the serious business of the league opener, which brings Tonbridge Angels to town on Saturday.

Hinshelwood said: “The squad has been settling down in the past week or so. There are players who you have to look at in the earlier games but having said that we were disappointed with the performances in the home friendlies we lost.

"Our fans aren’t used to us losing three home games like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the players have been excellent in how they’ve trained and shown belief in what we’re trying to do.

"Horsham are a good side who have recruited well and we did well to win there, then it was a different team and different challenge at Littlehampton.

"We’re ready for the league games to start now, There comes a stage of pre-season where you feel you’ve done enough and want to get on with it.”

Hinshelwood is delighted to have tempted midfielder Ricky Aguiar back to Worthing on a season-long loan from Swindon. “It looked he was not going to get too much playing time this season and suited all parties for him to come to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad