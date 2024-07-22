Honours even as Chichester City and Moneyfields play in memory of Graeme Gee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester City and Moneyfields shared the inaugural Graeme Gee Memorial Cup as the Hampshire side bounced back in the second half with four goals after trailing 3-0 at the break.

The hosts were without Rob Hutchings, Jimmy Wild and Joe Clarke so made a number of changes to the starting XI that lined up against AFC Portchester mid-week in that 5-1 victory. Kieran Magee at No1 was accompanied by Emmett Dunn and Dion Jarvis as full backs and former Moneys player Ben Pashley started in the middle of the back four alongside Curtis Da Costa. Joe Moore was joined by Isaac Bello, Lloyd Rowlatt, Mo Jammeh and Ethan Prichard with Josh Clack at No9.

Chi started brightly against visitors who earnt promotion to Step 4 after winning the Wessex Premier league at a canter last term as the two teams who Graeme managed alongside Miles Rutherford met to pay a perfect footballing tribute to him..

A slick turn by Jarvis set up a pass towards Clack that didn’t quite come off before another threatening ball in by the No3 caused ex-Chi captain Jack Lee to head back to his keeper. At the other end the away team’s right back set his striker up for a header that he placed wide of the target.

Chichester City's players during the pre-match minute's applause for Graeme Gee | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Prichard was then flagged offside on 8 following a Pashley ping before Chichester broke the deadlock through Clack who latched smartly on to the loose ball after a delicious Rowlatt pass to Bello.

Three minutes later a lovely move involving Jarvis, Rowlatt and Bello in a neat triangle forced a throw. Chi attacks led to a couple of offsides as the hosts pressed for another and Da Costa made two impressive blocks to deny the Moneys’ No9.

A long-ranger from Prichard in-off the post made it 2-0 on 21 and Da Costa was at it again clearing a dangerous cross. Prichard and Jarvis teed Jammeh up for a wild lash before a sharp move full of first time passes fizzled out in the 32nd minute.

Clack won a corner after neat play from Rowlatt, and Prichard played this short and then whipped over for Clack to force a save out of the keeper with a header. Da Costa fizzed one over from some way out on 35 and Jarvis denied Moneys’ right back.

Chichester City on the front foot v Moneyfields| Picture: Tommy McMillan

Clever skill by Prichard and Jammeh led to Chichester’s third goal six minutes before the interval from Bello and it might have been 4-0 60 seconds later when Prichard did Lee but Bello couldn’t control the final ball. Clack found himself in loads of space and then was well in on a probing No2.

Magee made a smart save in the 45th minute that Jammeh hooked away and a Moneyfields’ free kick came to nothing just before the break. Connor Cody and Olly Munt replaced Da Costa and Prichard at half time and Munt played Bello in for a shot that was saved for a corner.

Lee almost headed over his own keeper four minutes in before the Moneys’ striker got in at the opposite end but couldn’t lift it over Magee. The Chi custodian dealt with a couple of crosses easily enough and then the hosts won two corners that came to nothing.

Dean Cox replaced Jammeh before Pashley headed a Lee delivery clear and Magee collected safely at the second attempt. Cody found Jarvis whose nice first touch brought the ball under and then the visitors were gifted one on 61 to make it 3-1. Next, No9 shot off target before Rowlatt, Clack, Bello and Dunn hooked up for a cross which was cut out.

A decent shot on the turn went narrowly over the Chi crossbar in the 66th minute and Magee made a lovely stop from No11 after the hosts needlessly lost possession. It was 4-1 on 69 as Clack grabbed his second and then Moneys reduced the arrears.

Munt hit one just wide after an impressive run and drag back from Jammeh. A couple of corners came and went for the visitors on either side before an overload on the right led to another goal for the away side. Jammeh was flagged offside with seven to go and Munt fired one wide of the left hand stick this time.

No17 tried his luck from some way out before a 91st minute equaliser from close range made it all square.

Chi travel to Broadbridge Heath on Saturday (27th July, 3pm).