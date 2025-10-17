'Horses for courses' - Crawley Town boss may have to do 'something different' for Shrewsbury after courageous Walsall selection

Harry McKirdy played in a number 10 role against Walsall | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

After playing three strikers together for the first time against Walsall last week, Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says he may have to do ‘something different’ for Saturday’s game at Shrewsbury Town.

The Reds boss started Kabby Tshimanga, Harry McKirdy and Ryan Loft together for the first time against League Two leaders Walsall – and it almost paid off.

Crawley dominated that game and came out on top in every metric apart from winning the game.

But Reds face a different proposition in Michael Appleton’s side on Saturday with both side’s having an almost identical record – with both sides being just one point off the bottom.

And when asked if Lindsey is going to be as courageous with his selection, he responded: “I think it's horses for courses. I think sometimes you have to change it up. I felt that playing with two forwards and McKirdy in the sort of number 10 position, just slightly off, was the right thing to do against a Walsall. I thought it was, I think it was courageous, but in my opinion, it worked.

“We just didn't see it over the line in moments, but I thought it worked in a whole. I thought it was good. But it's horses for courses. We may have to do something different against Shrewsbury based on what they do. So, that's coaching, that's management. That's kind of down to me and my staff to make sure that we pick the right tactics, the right team.

“And hopefully that'll be enough to win the game.”

Lindsey said Danny Cashman could be in contention for a return to the squad but Harvey Davies and Ade Adeyemo are still both out through injury.