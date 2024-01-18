Dominic Di Paola reflected on the few minutes that cost Horsham the chance of further FA Trophy glory – and prepared for another hectic run of games in the league.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hornets had a day to forget in the Trophy, bowing out in the fourth round in a 3-0 defeat at home to National League North side Peterborough Sports, two of the goals coming at the end of the first half.

Manager Di Paola said: “I think we were all right until five minutes before half-time – the goals took the stuffing out of us really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought we looked okay, I thought it was a relatively even first half and then we gave away a goal and conceded the second.

Horsham fans at the Trophy tie with Peterborough Sports | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootie

"Second half, after two injuries, I made a mistake by changing the shape a little bit. For 20 minutes, they were well on top and we changed the shape again, got ourselves back in the game a little bit, but it was relatively done by then.”

The exit means Horsham can for now turn their focus back to the Isthmian premier campaign – in which they still have half their games, 21, left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham sit 12th – 11 points adrift of the play-offs – after a 1-1 draw at home to Enfield on Tuesday night – Shamir Fenelon gave them a first-half lead but Reece Beckles-Richards’ equalised ten minutes from time.

Horsham do battle with Peterborough Sports | Picture: John Lines

The Hornets now go to Canvey Island on Saturday and Di Paola admitted he was not looking at the standings.

“I don’t really look at the table all that much, just because we’ve not been playing enough league games really,” he said.

“Canvey were in the play-offs last year, they’re a good side at home. There isn’t an easy game really. It’s a really tough league, especially even this season. It’s very close so we know it’s going to be a tough one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hornets have suffered from their own success this season with the fixtures piling up following their cup runs – and a visit to Lewes awaits on Tuesday.

Di Paola admitted it was not easy having such a congested run-in.